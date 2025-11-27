JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,887,867 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 2,642.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,959,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $131,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 2.6%
NYSEARCA:XME opened at $95.34 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $111.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
