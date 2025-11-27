JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF $BBEU Stake Cut by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 134.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.