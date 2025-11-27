& Johnson Johnson Sells 2,200 Shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $22,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,047,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,714,811.88. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Johnson Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, & Johnson Johnson sold 500 shares of CVRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, & Johnson Johnson sold 1,000 shares of CVRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,000.00.

On Friday, November 7th, & Johnson Johnson sold 200 shares of CVRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, & Johnson Johnson sold 52,332 shares of CVRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $534,309.72.

Shares of CVRX opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.28. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.31%. CVRx has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CVRx during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CVRx by 70.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CVRx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CVRx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVRx in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

