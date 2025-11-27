& Johnson Johnson Sells 2,200 Shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $22,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,047,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,714,811.88. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
& Johnson Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 21st, & Johnson Johnson sold 500 shares of CVRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 12th, & Johnson Johnson sold 1,000 shares of CVRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,000.00.
- On Friday, November 7th, & Johnson Johnson sold 200 shares of CVRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 6th, & Johnson Johnson sold 52,332 shares of CVRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $534,309.72.
CVRx Price Performance
Shares of CVRX opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.28. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CVRx during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CVRx by 70.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CVRx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CVRx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVRx in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
CVRx Company Profile
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.
