Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,823 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,546,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,680 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,752,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 290.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 511,418 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.30. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.