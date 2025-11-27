Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,001 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 265.8% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.05. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

