Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Price

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,700 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMB. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,200 price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,425 to GBX 3,650 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,700 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,562.50.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IMB

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 3,203 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,109.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,003.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 2,521 and a one year high of GBX 3,279.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 315 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 41.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Brands will post 246.5723613 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alan Johnson bought 600 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,066 per share, with a total value of £18,396. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.