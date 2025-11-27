Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 79.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,797 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 393.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 78,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $164.20 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $266.21. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.97.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $208.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.59 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 51.70%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,642.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.91.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

