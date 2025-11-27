Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $4,058,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,570,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,760,833,000 after buying an additional 613,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,356,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after buying an additional 268,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $114.27.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 75.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

