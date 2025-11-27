Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,818 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1,765.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Essent Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $158,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,700.45. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 243,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,495. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 17,979 shares of company stock worth $1,164,460 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.1%

ESNT opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essent Group from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

