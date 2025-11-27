Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,128 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 103.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 84,545 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 101.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 73.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,500,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

