Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $102.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $252.42 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

