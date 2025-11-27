Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 43,945 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. $INVA

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 421.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,066,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 391,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Innoviva by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Innoviva by 7.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 241.0% during the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 39,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Innoviva Price Performance

INVA stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innoviva

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.