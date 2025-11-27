Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $78,967,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $44,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $35,060,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $24,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure ( NYSE:SEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $166.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $248,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,049,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,306.41. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 370,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,258,450. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Northland Securities set a $61.00 target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

