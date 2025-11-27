Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Corporation $CE

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,239 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 171.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after buying an additional 180,332 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,924 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Celanese by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 31,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Zacks Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cfra Research upgraded Celanese to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $60.00 target price on Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $75.84.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently -0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, Director Timothy Go bought 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,193.75. This trade represents a 30.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

