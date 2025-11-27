Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,555 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,696,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,621,000 after purchasing an additional 190,184 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,714,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,569,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 79,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 11,446.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,339,000 after buying an additional 1,299,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,196. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $303.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.77 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RDN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Radian Group

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.