Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 166,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 11,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

