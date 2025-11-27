Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Groupe la Francaise grew its position in shares of Jabil by 35.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Sunday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,993,315.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,487.63. This trade represents a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $99,972.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,883.52. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of JBL opened at $207.63 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.66 and a twelve month high of $237.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

