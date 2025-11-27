J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Stryker by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.37.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $372.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.49. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This represents a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,200.72. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.