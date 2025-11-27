J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 136.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $180.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.67 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.13.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,354.40. The trade was a 28.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

