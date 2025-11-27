J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 5,237 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $111.51 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

