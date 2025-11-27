J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 12,097 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $171,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CGGR opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.