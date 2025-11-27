J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.08 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.69 and a one year high of $60.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

