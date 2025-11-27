J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

