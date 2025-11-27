J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 966 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,373,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after buying an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39,275.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,176,000 after buying an additional 255,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 178,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU opened at $194.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.34 and a 200-day moving average of $184.50. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $203.15.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

