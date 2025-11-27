J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 149,981 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,981 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,779,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,337 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 241,567.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 46,388,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,651,000 after purchasing an additional 46,368,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,995,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,255 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,318,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,370,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $470,345.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,557,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,508.27. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.56 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.39 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 214.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.