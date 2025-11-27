iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,366.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,075,000 after buying an additional 1,396,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105,022 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,839,000 after acquiring an additional 64,448 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 688,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,740,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 648,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 137,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $128.07.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.