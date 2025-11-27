iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF is Stevens Capital Partners’ 6th Largest Position

Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,414,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $474.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $471.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

