iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $56.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

