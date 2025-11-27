iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Stock Position Decreased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,034 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.