iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.