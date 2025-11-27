iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Raised by Fortress Financial Solutions LLC

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.7% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $683.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

