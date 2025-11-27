iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,024.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Summa Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.