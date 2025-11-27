Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $736,590.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,026.42. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,074,252.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 226,681 shares of company stock worth $22,265,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $86.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.76 and a beta of 1.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $125.38.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 650.94%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

