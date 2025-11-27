Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

