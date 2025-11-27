International Paper Company $IP Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,163 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Gentry Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

Shares of IP stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -393.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.88%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

