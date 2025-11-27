International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 26,186 shares.

International Isotopes Trading Down 11.4%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.

