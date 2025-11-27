Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,979 Shares of Seadrill Limited $SDRL

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDRL. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Seadrill by 22.5% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,200,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,013,000 after acquiring an additional 771,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seadrill by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,256,000 after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 1st quarter valued at $10,390,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 1st quarter worth $6,806,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 715,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after buying an additional 252,363 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDRL stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.59. Seadrill Limited has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.43). Seadrill had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.56 million. Seadrill has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SDRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seadrill from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seadrill from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Dnb Carnegie raised Seadrill to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 target price on Seadrill in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

