Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 565 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $262.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.20. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.25 and a 12 month high of $316.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 45.46%.The company had revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.