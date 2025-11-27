Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 101.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,266,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ferguson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 827,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,408,000 after purchasing an additional 806,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian T. Graham sold 4,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $1,134,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,886.18. This trade represents a 38.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Murphy sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total transaction of $2,060,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 159,931 shares in the company, valued at $37,444,645.03. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Vertical Research began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $253.00 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $256.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.23. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.55%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

