Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lionsgate Studios by 198.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 275,839 shares during the period. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,831,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,043,000.

Lionsgate Studios Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of LION opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lionsgate Studios ( NYSE:LION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LION. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

