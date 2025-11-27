Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $809,000 in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,646.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 232.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $130.00 price objective on Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $8,997,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 270,628 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,715.24. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $6,992,638.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 388,508 shares of company stock valued at $43,636,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.