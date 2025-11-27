Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $701,000 in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in GRAIL by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GRAIL by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GRAIL by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in GRAIL by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in GRAIL by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Get GRAIL alerts:

GRAIL Stock Up 2.3%

GRAL stock opened at $110.16 on Thursday. GRAIL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.94. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 286.43%.The business had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on GRAIL in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of GRAIL from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GRAIL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GRAIL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GRAL

Insider Activity

In other GRAIL news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $501,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 381,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,312,894.18. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $498,622.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 727,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,102,485.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,888. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRAIL Profile

(Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GRAIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.