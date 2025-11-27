Intech Investment Management LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited $NVCR

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $715,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 610,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 53.2% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

Insider Activity

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 27.66%.The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashley Cordova acquired 81,550 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $996,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,093.18. This trade represents a 22.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on NovoCure from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVCR

NovoCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.