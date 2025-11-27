Intech Investment Management LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,363 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 154.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 163,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 39.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 95,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.71 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 13.98%. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 134.65%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

