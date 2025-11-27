Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,637,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,000,000 after buying an additional 356,143 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,250,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,261 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,730,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,248,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,140,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,344,000 after purchasing an additional 266,907 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.4% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,913,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,810,000 after purchasing an additional 520,844 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

