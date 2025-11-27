Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAH opened at $62.99 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.41). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 0.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

SAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

