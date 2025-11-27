Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 850.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the first quarter valued at $109,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flywire from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flywire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -688.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. Flywire Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Flywire had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

