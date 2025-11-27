Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 2,499 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. $SAFT

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Safety Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $89.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.47.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $323.21 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis J. Langwell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.39 per share, with a total value of $144,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,120. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

