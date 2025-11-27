Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after purchasing an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,203,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after buying an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,388.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 736,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,161,000 after buying an additional 686,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,776,000 after buying an additional 658,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.51, for a total transaction of $685,426.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 56,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,032,857.44. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $8,069,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,697,031.48. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 645,609 shares of company stock worth $135,476,411 over the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $197.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

