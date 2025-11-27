Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes $214,000 Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June $QJUN

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS QJUN opened at $31.44 on Thursday. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.67 million, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.73.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

